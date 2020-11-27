CTV News recently ran an excellent story about how Fulton’s Pancake House and Sugar Bush and other local businesses have worked together to find innovative ways of responding to the challenges of COVID.

The lockdown in the spring was especially hard on maple sugar producers, as it arrived just as the peak maple season was underway.

Shirley Deugo-Fulton and her family quickly moved to serving their products outside, and teamed with Equator Coffee, Hummingbird Chocolate and Dairy Distillery on various maple-related offerings. See the full story:

https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/making-merry-with-maple-pancake-mix-and-maple-cream-vodka-part-of-a-sugar-bush-s-reinvention-1.5204101