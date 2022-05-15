Man drowns at Blakeney on Sunday

Officers from the Lanark County OPP are currently investigating a drowning in Mississippi Mills. On May 15th at approximately 9:45 am officers were dispatched to an emergency call near the village of Blakeney on the Mississippi River.

They found that a 25-year-old man had died. The investigation is ongoing, involving Lanark County OPP, Lanark County OPP Crime Unit, Mississippi Mills Fire Department and Lanark County Paramedics.

UPDATE: The OPP has since identified the man as Pascal Bredin of Gatineau, Quebec.