Man drowns at Blakeney on Sunday

Sunday, May 15, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Hazel Raycroft — obituary

Raycroft, Hazel Passed away peacefully on May 12, 2022...

Officers from the Lanark County OPP are...

Wannabe Cattle Rancher (Part Two)

Reflections from the Swamp Dear Reader This story is...
Officers from the Lanark County OPP are currently investigating a drowning in Mississippi Mills. On May 15th at approximately 9:45 am officers were dispatched to an emergency call near the village of Blakeney on the Mississippi River.

They found that a 25-year-old man had died. The investigation is ongoing, involving Lanark County OPP, Lanark County OPP Crime Unit, Mississippi Mills Fire Department and Lanark County Paramedics.

UPDATE: The OPP has since identified the man as Pascal Bredin of Gatineau, Quebec.

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

