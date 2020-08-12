From the OPP:

The Lanark Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a single-vehicle collision, which left two people with injuries.

OPP officers, Lanark County paramedics and Mississippi Mills firefighters responded to the location on County Road 29, near Snedden Farm Road north of Almonte, shortly after 10:00 p.m. on August 11, 2020.

A car was located in a farm field. It had rolled over after leaving the roadway, coming to rest back on its wheels. It was reported that the person driving the vehicle had fled on foot. A search of the area by officers and the OPP Canine Unit found no trace of the driver. Two female passengers in the car, ages 18 and 23, were transported to hospital with minor injuries. Hydro One crews were also called to the scene to replace a pole that had been damaged in the collision, knocking out power in the area for a short time.

The investigation is continuing and charges are pending.