If you too are lonely but you do not want to register on any of the “find-someone” websites, maybe we can make contact by standard e-mail.

I lost my wife to Alzheimer’s in 2019. After a good 50-year marriage the solitary life is not for me. On my rural patch west of Ottawa I grow veggies using the labour-saving “Back-to-Eden” method of permanent deep organic mulch. I keep hens for eggs. Burmese refugee farmers use some of my land for their market garden. I am still active in my profession, electronics. I like classical music, and some other kinds. A life-long sailor, I enjoy being on the water or in it. I have a big friendly dog and a fat cat. Je me débrouille assez bien en français. I am 6ft, 225lb, brown hair, no wrinkles. Rated good looking by female friends, maybe they are just being nice…..

If you would like to chat, why not e-mail me at labmix233@gmail.com. If security is a concern, it is easy to set up such an address which does not identify you.