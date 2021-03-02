The organizers of the Pakenham Maple Run Tour are very sorry to announce the tour is reluctantly cancelled for this year. We are so disappointed we will not be welcoming our enthusiastic visitors to our community and to our unique small venues to discover beautiful art, fine craft, and local food. We will be back as soon as we can. In the meanwhile, the Maple Run artists and artisans continue their creative magic, and the businesses that host them are open and would welcome your support. Please visit our website to learn more about what a typical fantastic Maple Run Tour is like, and use the contact information to reach out.