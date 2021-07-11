Marc Giles of Carleton Place is the grand prize winner of the Win2021 Hospital Lottery. Giles’ winning ticket number 105254 was announced today at 7 p.m. by Keith & April Bean of Bean Chevrolet. The Beans are the presenting sponsors of Win2021 and provided the 2021 Chevy Blazer. Approximately $145,000 will be split by the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation and the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital Foundation.

When contacted about his win Giles said, “My Dad said we should get tickets because he likes supporting the local hospitals.” Giles also went onto also say they’d hope to win too because, as he told Keith Bean, he’s long admired the Blazer RS.

Following the draw Keith Bean commented, “So exciting to have another draw behind us. Congratulations again to Marc and his father, Leslie. Raising money for the hospital is something that all of our employees really get behind. The success of this draw brings such a shot of positive energy to every member of our team and all of our amazing customers. Thank you to each and every individual who reached into their own budget and spent $35 or $100 or more for such a great cause. It’s so awesome to have two great hospitals in our community, and, with success like this it shows our community is firmly behind the men and women at our hospitals who do such significant work every day!”

“These funds will allow each hospital to purchase new or replacement equipment,” said Mary Wilson Trider, President & CEO of Almonte General Hospital and Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital. “We count on our communities to help us provide safe, high-quality patient care by putting the best tools in the hands of our physicians and staff. Thankfully, people are recognizing this through buying lottery and catch the ace tickets, making donations, and planning special gifts to our foundations. We’re very appreciative of all this support. We can’t thank Keith, April and Bean Chevrolet, the Beckwith Butcher and media partners, CTV Ottawa, TSN and Pure Country, enough for making this lottery possible.”

As well as the grand prize winner, Keith Nephin won the first early-bird prize of $2021 on May 4 with ticket number 107258. The second early-bird prize, a Traeger BBQ package donated by the Beckwith Butcher, was won by Wayne Langille on June 18, holder of ticket number 112543. Genevieve White-Brown drove away with the final early-bird prize, a 2021 Chevy Spark. White-Brown’s winning number was 103076.

“Both hospital foundations greatly appreciate all of the community support which has made the success of the Win2021 Hospital Lottery possible,” said Robyn Arseneau, Executive Director, Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital Foundation.

“From our donor partners and event sponsors to ticket purchasers, this success would not have been possible without each of you!” added Al Roberts, Managing Director, Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

With the conclusion of the third car lottery, the total of funds raised through this joint fundraiser presented by Beans is approximately $430,000.

The Win2021 Hospital Lottery was licensed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (License Number #RAF1204604).