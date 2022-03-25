Margaret Duncan — obituary

Margaret Duncan, Almonte Ontario

Born on May 2, 1924

Died on March 24, 2022

On March 24, 2022, Margaret Duncan concluded her long, prosperous and healthy life. In her 98th year, Margaret was a successful businesswoman, an elected municipal official, a community fundraiser, a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

Predeceased by husbands Raymond Hugh Duncan and Stanley Brunton; sister Penelope Klinck; and brother John M. Gilchrist. She will be missed by her companion, Jack Hayes.

Survived by her children Isabel Metcalfe (Herb Metcalfe), Pennie Eagen (Pat Eagen), Kathy Duncan, Allan Duncan (Tammy Connors), Christine Moses (Darcy Moses); her grandchildren Julie Metcalfe (Tim O’Malley), Dan Metcalfe (Mandy Metcalfe), Dr. Kathleen Metcalfe, Elizabeth Eagen (Trevor McKay), Allison Eagen (Brad Hewton), Charlotte Eagen (Colin MacKenzie), Andrew Eagen (Katie Kelly), Jonas Vaskas (Nicola Swanby), Tessa Vaskas (Tyler Stanton), Chris Duncan (Sidney Morgan), Connor Duncan (Annie Bergeron-Oliver), Taylor Duncan (Brandon Watt), Josh Goodwin, Tom Moses, Jack Moses (Courtney Bradley); and her great grandchildren Grace O’Malley, Maisie O’Malley, Scarlett O’Malley, Maeve Metcalfe, Ryan McKay, Isaac McKay, James Hewton, Norah Hewton and Hazel Hewton.

Her family invites everyone to attend her celebration of life on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Almonte United Church, 106 Elgin Street, Almonte, ON. A reception will follow at the Almonte Old Town Hall, 14 Bridge Street, Almonte, ON.

Donations may be made to the Almonte United Church or the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St. Almonte, ON, 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com