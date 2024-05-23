Margaret Quantrill — obituary

Quantrill, Margaret (Caldwell) McMunn

On Friday, May 3, 2024 Margaret passed away quietly at the Fairview Manor in Almonte, in her 98th year. In this last step of her life’s journey, she was peacefully surrounded by the love of her family.

Margaret was born July 3, 1926 to Mary and David Caldwell. She became a teacher at the age of 18 years. She moved from a one-room schoolhouse encompassing grades 1 – 12 to the elementary stream, where she spent the majority of her 35 years in education at the former Carambeck Public School in Carleton Place, ON. Throughout her life, Margaret was an active gardener, farmer, ‘animal lover’ and church / community member within the Almonte area. She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion and nurturing ways.

She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces Norma Stanzel , Linda MacDonald and Dawna Parker and their respective families. Margaret was predeceased by her husbands Herb Quantrill and Keith McMunn.

A special heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff of Fairview Manor for their kindness and care of Margaret while she was a long time resident.

Donations to Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

A private celebration to commemorate her life will be held at a later date.

