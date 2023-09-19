Margaret Sonnenburg — obituary

Sonnenburg, Margaret Elizabeth

(nee Box)

Passed away peacefully at the Fairview Manor

on September 17 2023 at the age of 98.

Beloved wife of the late Ted Sonnenburg. Cherished mother of Marilyn (late Bob), Arden (Debbie), Donna McLean (John).

Loving grandmother (Nanny) of Susan Cadman (Kevin), Rob, Mark (Ashley), Nick (Brittani), Tammy McLaughlin (Mike), Trevor McLean (Allison). Loved by her Great-grandchildren, Tye & Cody Rintoul, Jessica Ozorak (Adam) , Brandon Cadman, Grace & Alice Sonnenburg, Charlotte Sonnenburg , Zac McLaughlin (Samara), Garron & Jayden McLean, along with her great-great granddaughters Jazminne, Summer, Anabelle and Emilia Ozorak. She will be fondly remembered by her two sisters-in-law Merle Sonnenburg, Clara Trotter and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents John & Pearl Box, her brothers John, Eric, Alton, Wilburn, Willis, Glen, and sisters Irene and Mildred.

Friends are invited to meet with the family at

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

on Wednesday Sept 20, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 pm. A Chapel service will take place Thursday September 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. Burial to follow at the Auld Kirk Cemetery following the service on Thursday. In remembrance and in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Fairview Manor would be greatly appreciated. The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Ray, support staff and volunteers while she was a resident of Fairview Manor.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com