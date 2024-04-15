Monday, April 15, 2024
Margaret Spriggs — obituary

Spriggs, Margaret Mary

August 26, 1930 – April 10, 2024

From Corkery, Ontario has died peacefully with her children and grandchildren at her side.  Margaret (nee Shipton) was married for 71 years to Al (died 2023).  Lovingly remembered by her children, Trinda (Kevin) Suitor, Bradley (Susan) Spriggs.  Predeceased by her daughter Leslie (Wayne) Cochrane.  Grandma will be missed by her 8 grandchildren.  GG will always be in the hearts of her 10 great-grandchildren.  Marg was a volunteer for many organizations in the Almonte area, including “Friends of the Museum” and quilting groups that provided quilts to the hospital and hospice.  In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favourite charity would be very much appreciated.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Friday, April 19, 2024 from 12pm to 1pm with a Memorial Service to follow in the Chapel at 1pm.  A reception will be held in the Gamble Reception Suites following the service and an interment will occur at 3pm in the United Cemetery on Cemetery Side Road, Carleton Place.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

