Marilyn White — obituary

White, Marilyn

(Retired St. Mary’s School, Carleton Place)

With sadness, the White family announces that Marilyn Evelyn White of Carleton Place, passed away peacefully at Fairview Manor in Almonte on Friday, January 19, 2024; Marilyn was in her 87th year.

Beloved wife of Ivan Gerald White of Carleton Place. Dearly loved mother of Kerry White. Predeceased by two sons: Michael White (1978) and Stephen White (2014); and her daughter-in-law, Alison White (2015). Loved and cherished Granny to Evelyn White and Alicia York; and Great-Granny of Roman and Audrey. Marilyn will be missed by her siblings Rick Lotan and Glenda Meakin, as well as her many nephews, nieces and extended family. Marilyn will be fondly remembered by close friends, Bill and Pat Bowman, as well as fellow parishioners at St. James Anglican Church, former co-workers and students from St. Mary’s School and neighbours and friends in the Carleton Place and Almonte communities.

Marilyn’s final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will take place on Thursday afternoon, January 25th from 2 to 4 p.m. only. A Funeral Service for Marilyn will be celebrated in her beloved St. James Anglican Church, 225 Edmund Street, Carleton Place on Friday morning, January 26th at 11 o’clock followed by a reception in the Parish Hall. Spring interment St. James Anglican Cemetery, Carleton Place. In memory of Marilyn, please consider a donation to St. James Anglican Church.