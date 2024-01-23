Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Home Hospice North Lanark Annual General Meeting, February 1

The community is invited to attend our...

Almonte Civitan pancake supper Tuesday, Feb 13

5-7 pm Almonte Civitan Community Hall, 500...

Rudy Young — obituary

Young, Rudy July 24, 1935 to January 12, 2024 Peacefully with...
ObituariesMarilyn White -- obituary

Marilyn White — obituary

White, Marilyn

(Retired St. Mary’s School, Carleton Place)

With sadness, the White family announces that Marilyn Evelyn White of Carleton Place, passed away peacefully at Fairview Manor in Almonte on Friday, January 19, 2024; Marilyn was in her 87th year.

Beloved wife of Ivan Gerald White of Carleton Place. Dearly loved mother of Kerry White. Predeceased by two sons: Michael White (1978) and Stephen White (2014); and her daughter-in-law, Alison White (2015). Loved and cherished Granny to Evelyn White and Alicia York; and Great-Granny of Roman and Audrey. Marilyn will be missed by her siblings Rick Lotan and Glenda Meakin, as well as her many nephews, nieces and extended family. Marilyn will be fondly remembered by close friends, Bill and Pat Bowman, as well as fellow parishioners at St. James Anglican Church, former co-workers and students from St. Mary’s School and neighbours and friends in the Carleton Place and Almonte communities.

Marilyn’s final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will take place on Thursday afternoon, January 25th from 2 to 4 p.m. only. A Funeral Service for Marilyn will be celebrated in her beloved St. James Anglican Church, 225 Edmund Street, Carleton Place on Friday morning, January 26th at 11 o’clock followed by a reception in the Parish Hall. Spring interment St. James Anglican Cemetery, Carleton Place. In memory of Marilyn, please consider a donation to St. James Anglican Church.

Related

Rudy Young — obituary

Maurice Sample — obituary

Brian Young — obituary

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone