Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Marinated Pork Kababs

Marinated Pork Kababs

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Taste of Home uses a yogurt and lemon juice-based marinade to tenderize cubes of pork tenderloin. Thread the marinated pork onto skewers with onions, cherry tomatoes and peppers and grill about 20 minutes. Cook’s note: I used chunks of white onion instead of small whole onions.

Serves 8.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Astro Balkan-style plain yogurt is additive-free. Use freshly squeezed lemon juice and check the dried spices to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups (500 ml) plain yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons (30 ml) lemon juice
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) ground cumin
  • ¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) ground coriander
  • 2 pounds (907 g) pork tenderloin, cut into 1 ½ inch (3.8 cm) cubes
  • 8 small white onions, halved
  • 8 cherry tomatoes
  • 1 medium sweet red pepper, cut into 1 ½ inch (3.8 cm) pieces
  • 1 medium green pepper, cut into 1 ½ inch (3.8 cm) pieces
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

  1. In a shallow dish, combine yogurt, lemon juice, garlic, cumin and coriander. Add pork and turn to coat; cover and refrigerate 6 hours or overnight.
  2. Alternate pork, onions, tomatoes and peppers on 8 metal or soaked wooden skewers. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  3. Grill, covered, over medium heat until meat juices run clear, 15-20 minutes, turning occasionally.

From Taste of Home

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

