DODDS, Marion

(Springdale Farm Maple Supplies, Clayton)

With very heavy hearts the Dodds family regret to inform you that the family’s matriarch passed away at the Almonte General Hospital on Sunday evening, May 16, 2021 following a brief illness. She was 78. Marion was predeceased by her beloved husband, partner and best friend, Donald on December 22, 2020. She is survived by her two sons: Bryan (Lori) of Kanata and Stephen of Clayton. Cherished and loved by her 3 granddaughters: Kristen, Jennifer and Emily Dodds. Daughter of the late Charles and Irene (nee Story) Brown, Marion was also predeceased by her only brother, Gordon Brown. A gentle and soft-spoken woman, Marion’s quiet presence was an inspiration to many. She will be missed. Marion’s final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Extended family and friends may join us for a Tribute to Marion to be webcast live on Sunday afternoon, May 23 at 1 o’clock. The funeral procession will then find its way by the Dodds Family Homestead on its way to Middleville Cemetery for interment. In memory of Marion, please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

