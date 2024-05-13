Mary Shaw — obituary

Shaw (nee Scott), Mary Aileen

Passed away peacefully in her 108th year. Pre-deceased by her husband Borden, father George Harold Scott, mother Ethel (nee Wilson), brother Harold and daughter Aileen. Also, by devoted friend and cousin, John Albert Wilson (“Bert,” “Jack”). Mary will be greatly missed by son Philip, his partner, Peter; granddaughters Joanne MacGregor of Smiths Falls and Liz MacGregor of Oxford Mills; the Wilson cousins David and Helene and their daughters Julie and Janet of Pakenham; her second son-in-law, Bob Pratt (June) of Kars; cousin Bill Scott of Perth and his daughter Julia of Thornbury.

Mary loved learning piano from her musical mother, Ethel, then singing alto in church choir. She was a devoted daughter of Pakenham and dedicated member of St Andrew’s United Church, Pakenham. She loved quilting and knitting for family and the UCW (United Church Women), driving her car, taking family car trips across Canada, making acid comments, walking the village to stay strong, making potato salad in the summer, and volunteering for the Canadian Cancer Society in April. Cancer had taken daughter Aileen. She was an avid follower of the news, politics, and of TV Ontario’s “The Agenda”.

The family would like to thank Dr. Zadow and the caregivers at “The Grove” Nursing Home who looked after Mary with compassion over the past several years.

A private service to be conducted. Interment, Pakenham Union Cemetery. A donation may be made in Mary’s name to St Andrew’s United Church, Pakenham, the Canadian Cancer Society or to TVO.”

