Now that face masks are mandatory in public spaces, are you looking for a way to add to your collection of reusable masks?

Perhaps you’d also like a hand-carved wooden walking stick or rustic birdhouse? Here’s a way to buy a colourful face mask or a bat house and give back to your community at the same time.

Friends of the Mississippi Mills Public Library are selling local handcrafted wares on Saturday mornings at the Almonte Library, next to the Farmers’ Market. The Friends have partnered with the Naismith Men’s Shed to support the Library’s summer programming at both Almonte and Pakenham branches.

The Library’s free Craft in a Bag for kids is just one more creative way the Library is reaching out to our community during these challenging times. The bags include craft materials and “how-to” instructions and help youngsters search for complementary reading materials in the library catalogue.

Over 600 bags have gone out so far this summer. Whether providing a cooling centre during the summer heatwave, creating craft kits for kids or offering the internet to folks who don’t have access at home, the Library continues to play an essential role in our community. The Friends of MMPL hope to support these efforts with our Saturday sales. Facemasks are $10: adult ; $5 child.

All proceeds go toward programs at the Pakenham and Almonte branches.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Mississippi Mills Public Library