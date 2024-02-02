Matthew Blackburn — obituary

Blackburn, Matthew David

March 19, 1982 – January 24, 2024

Peacefully at his home. Matthew was 41. Beloved son of Janice (Miller) and David. Survived by his brothers Andrew and Daniel (Julie). Proud Uncle of Bree and Lane. Predeceased by his grandparents Lloyd and Valda Blackburn and Eric and Mary Miller.

Matthew was an outstanding builder. He started with Lego and became a highly skilled carpenter. He could build anything you wanted. Matthew will be missed by his many friends and extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.

For those who wish, please consider a donation to the Almonte General Hospital or an act of kindness in his memory would be greatly appreciated. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to Tubman Funeral Homes, 115 Rivington Street, Carp, Ontario. Condolences may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com