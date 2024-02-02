Friday, February 2, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Matthew Blackburn — obituary

Blackburn, Matthew David March 19, 1982 – January...

Shari-Lynne Empey — obituary

Shari-Lynne Patricia Empey October 8, 1971 to January...

ConnectWell seeks Respite Worker

Position Title:    Respite Worker Program:            Respite Services Location:          ...
ObituariesMatthew Blackburn -- obituary

Matthew Blackburn — obituary

Blackburn, Matthew David

March 19, 1982 – January 24, 2024

Peacefully at his home. Matthew was 41. Beloved son of Janice (Miller) and David. Survived by his brothers Andrew and Daniel (Julie). Proud Uncle of Bree and Lane. Predeceased by his grandparents Lloyd and Valda Blackburn and Eric and Mary Miller.

Matthew was an outstanding builder. He started with Lego and became a highly skilled carpenter. He could build anything you wanted. Matthew will be missed by his many friends and extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.

For those who wish, please consider a donation to the Almonte General Hospital or an act of kindness in his memory would be greatly appreciated. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to Tubman Funeral Homes, 115 Rivington Street, Carp, Ontario. Condolences may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com

Related

Shari-Lynne Empey — obituary

Shirley Sadler — obituary

Rudy Young — obituary

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone