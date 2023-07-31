Mature couple seeks rental, 8-12 months

We are a mature, professional couple seeking a rental space in a smaller town, ideally somewhere within a one-hour commute to Stittsville, Ontario. Ideally for a term of 8-12 months, furnished or not. We don’t mind being off the beaten path. We have experience both house- and pet-sitting.

Our children are grown and living away, we have no pets of our own. We are currently renting in Kanata and would prefer to be outside of the city. Our move dates are very flexible, and all opportunities will be considered. We can be reached at 705-930-7475