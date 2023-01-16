Classified AdsMature woman seeks 1-br apartment Mature woman seeks 1-br apartment January 16, 2023 WANTED: Mature woman seeks early to mid-spring occupancy in a spacious, one-bedroom, ground-floor apartment in Almonte or surrounding area. Parking essential. Access to basement, garage, and yard if possible. Thank you, Shannon. 613 256-2298 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related FOR SALE: Leather sofa and loveseat January 16, 2023 FOR SALE: DeWalt drill, battery charger January 14, 2023 Employment opportunity: Director of Corporate Services, Treasurer & Deputy CAO January 13, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest FOR SALE: Leather sofa and loveseat January 16, 2023 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 14, 2023 January 13, 2023 Mature woman seeks 1-br apartment January 15, 2023 Mary Turner — obituary January 14, 2023 Learning Again in Almonte: “From Victim to Activist: A Sixties Scoop Survivors Journey” January 14, 2023 FOR SALE: DeWalt drill, battery charger January 14, 2023 From the Archives Storm drops tree on hydro line ACE Bakery holds sandwich competition Almonte Amateur Radio Club holds fifth annual dinner Sixty years of caring and we’re just getting started Gay Cook’s Asian-Style Roast Boneless Turkey Breast with Fruit Rice Stuffing Gardening in Almonte: Are you a risk taker? What Is That … Beastie Eating? SchoolBOX Trip to Nicaragua: Part 1