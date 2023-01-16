Monday, January 16, 2023
FOR SALE: Leather sofa and loveseat

Navy Leather sofa and loveseat for sale...

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 14, 2023

by Diana Filer 1. Astronaut Chris Hadfield wrote...

Mature woman seeks 1-br apartment

WANTED: Mature woman seeks early to mid-spring...
Mature woman seeks 1-br apartment

Mature woman seeks 1-br apartment

WANTED: Mature woman seeks early to mid-spring occupancy in a spacious, one-bedroom, ground-floor apartment in Almonte or surrounding area. Parking essential. Access to basement, garage, and yard if possible.

Thank you, Shannon.

613 256-2298

