Maurice Sample — obituary

Sample, Maurice Wilfred Thaddeus

August 19, 1949 to January 16, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family of Maurice Sample announces his sudden and unexpected passing on January 16, 2024 at his home in Arnprior, Ontario at the age of 74.

Lovingly remembered by his children, Shannon Reading (John), Shaun (Justine) and Geoffrey (Ana) whom he was extremely proud of; his grandson, Jackson Reading; his former spouse, Sharon Sample (Nee McHale); his brothers, Ray and Isaac; his sister, Joanne along with numerous nieces and nephews whom he was adored by. Predeceased by his parents, James and Evelyn Sample along with his brother, Johnny.

Maurice loved his sports and always wanted to be involved which was evident during his time coaching his kids in soccer, baseball and basketball. He also had a real passion for hockey and was an avid fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs whom he faithfully cheered on right up until the time of his passing.

Maurice was always up for a chat and could strike up a conversation with anyone. In his later years, he was often seen at Mama Rosa’s in Arnprior for a meal where he enjoyed visiting with friends and family. Maurice will always be remembered as a kind, caring man who would do anything for his children. He will most definitely be missed.

Cremation has taken place. A funeral mass will be held on January 20, 2024 at 1:00PM at St. Michael’s Parish, Corkery. Family and friends will be received at the church from 12:00 until the time of the service and also following the service. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Maurice’s final arrangements were entrusted to the care of C.R.Gamble Home and Chapel Inc., (127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario). In memory of Maurice, donations can be made to the Ottawa Heart Institute.

Condolences and tributes: www.crgamble.com.