The Mississippi Mills Youth Centre has a variety of free, COVID safe youth and community focused programs that change monthly. We focus on offering fun, educational and healthy living activities that foster a positive relationship between youth and their community. For the month of May our programming runs as follows:

Mondays:

May 3rd, 10th, 17th & 31st: Mondays from 4 pm to 6 pm we will be offering an online babysitting program! Youth will learn different skills like learning how to work with youth of all ages, how to handle emergencies, how to care for a sick or injured child and very basic CPR and First Aid. This program is open to youth ages 10 to 18. This free program has limited spaces so please register by April 30th.

Tuesdays:

May 4th to 25th: Tuesdays from 4 pm to 6 pm MMYC will be offering another month of our From us to You: Online Cooking program. Youth who participate will learn how to cook healthy and delicious meals, proper knife handling skills and beginner nutritional facts. MMYC will provide all of the ingredients from the meat to the seasoning. This free program has limited spaces available so be sure to register ASAP- registration ends April 30th.

Wednesdays:

MMYC’s Boot Camp: Wednesday May 5th to 26th from 4 pm to 5 pm we will be hosting an online boot camp! Youth will participate in circuit training, complete body weight exercises and learn new ways to get active. This free program has limited spaces available so be sure to register before April 30th.

Made by You-th: Wednesday May 5th to 26th from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm we will be hosting an online crafting program! Youth will let their artistic flag fly while creating goods to keep for themselves, and to sell on our online social enterprise. This free program has limited spots available so be sure to register before April 30th. If you would like to support our online social enterprise, visit mmyc.ca and click the shop button.

Thursdays:

MMYC’s Aid-Brigade – Pipe & Drum Lessons: Thursday May 6th to June 10th from 3 pm to 4 pm we will be hosting an online Aid-Brigade pipe and drum program! Youth can choose between learning pipes or drums- there are only 6 spaces available in each program. MMYC & the Almonte Legion Pipe Band will be providing the chanter and drum pads needed to learn these instruments. Don’t forget to register for this free program by May 3rd as there are limited spots available! To learn more about our Aid-Brigade programming, please visit mmyc.ca/programs

Are you interested in receiving meals? Youth, adults, seniors, single persons and families are all able to partake in receiving meals. No matter your age, financial status or otherwise- everyone is welcome to some yummy food.

We know that COVID-19 had impacted everyone differently. Whether you’re laid off, working more, learning online or just getting by- it’s not easy. During 2020 alone, 50% of Canadians reported worsening mental health due to the pandemic (CAMH,2020). This is our opportunity to make it a little easier on you. Scientifically we know that missing meals or not feeding your body properly impacts not only your physical health, but also your mental health. Let us take some of the stress off of you and your loved ones during this time.

If you’d like to register for receiving meals, please email nutritioncoordinator@mmyc.ca !

Want to register? Learn more about our programming? Maybe donate funds or goods or volunteer? Please email our Program Coordinator, Sara, at programcoordinator@mmyc.ca or call 613-256-5959