Mayor Lowry and Councillor Ferguson are acclaimed in upcoming election

Nominations for the municipal election to be held on October 24 closed on Friday and the official list of candidates has been posted on the Municipality’s website.

Mayor Christa Lowry and Councillor Denzil Ferguson, of Pakenham Ward, have been acclaimed, meaning that no one will be running against them.

Here’s the list of candidates:

Mayor (1 position)

Christa Lowry ACCLAIMED

Deputy Mayor (1 position)

Rickey Minnille

Paul Watters

David Hinks

Almonte Ward (2 positions)

John Dalgity

Janet Maydan

Mary Lou Souter

Jane Torrance

Pakenham Ward (1 position)

Denzil (Denny) Ferguson ACCLAIMED

Ramsay Ward (2 positions)

Vicki Lowe

Beverley Holmes

Cynthia Guerard