Monday, August 22, 2022
Mayor Lowry and Councillor Ferguson are acclaimed in upcoming election

Nominations for the municipal election to be held on October 24 closed on Friday and the official list of candidates has been posted on the Municipality’s website.

Mayor Christa Lowry and Councillor Denzil Ferguson, of Pakenham Ward, have been acclaimed, meaning that no one will be running against them.

Mayor Lowry (centre) and Councillor Ferguson (left, blue shirt) at Pakenham arena ribbon-cutting in 2019. (Millstone photo)

Here’s the list of candidates:

Mayor (1 position)

Christa Lowry ACCLAIMED

Deputy Mayor (1 position)

Rickey Minnille
Paul Watters
David Hinks

Almonte Ward (2 positions)

John Dalgity
Janet Maydan
Mary Lou Souter
Jane Torrance

Pakenham Ward (1 position)

Denzil (Denny) Ferguson ACCLAIMED

Ramsay Ward (2 positions)

Vicki Lowe
Beverley Holmes
Cynthia Guerard

