Mayor Lowry and Councillor Ferguson are acclaimed in upcoming election

Nominations for the municipal election to be held on October 24 closed on Friday and the official list of candidates has been posted on the Municipality’s website.
Mayor Christa Lowry and Councillor Denzil Ferguson, of Pakenham Ward, have been acclaimed, meaning that no one will be running against them.
Here’s the list of candidates:
Mayor (1 position)
Christa Lowry ACCLAIMED
Deputy Mayor (1 position)
Rickey Minnille
Paul Watters
David Hinks
Almonte Ward (2 positions)
John Dalgity
Janet Maydan
Mary Lou Souter
Jane Torrance
Pakenham Ward (1 position)
Denzil (Denny) Ferguson ACCLAIMED
Ramsay Ward (2 positions)
Vicki Lowe
Beverley Holmes
Cynthia Guerard