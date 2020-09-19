September 19, 2020

On Thursday, Premier Ford announced an amendment to the provincial order limiting social gatherings in Ottawa, Toronto and Peel. This morning, the Province announced that the new limits will apply to all regions of Ontario, effective immediately.

The new limits are 10 people at an indoor event and 25 at an outdoor event. The order applies to unmonitored, private social gatherings but does not apply to an event held in a staffed or monitored facility. The full Provincial announcement can be read here: https://news.ontario.ca/…/lower-social-gathering-limits…

Next door in Ottawa cases are rising rapidly and we know the current spread of the virus has been due to social interactions. Some of our residents work or have family and friends in Ottawa, and people from the city support our local business community by spending money in our shops and restaurants. Because of this and to prevent another province-wide lockdown, it is important that we all continue to follow the directions from our Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Paula Stewart, from the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit. A few things to remember:

Only be in close contact with the 10 people from your social circle (bubble). You can only belong to 1 social circle.

Be COVID-SMART:

S – Self-isolate if you have symptoms

M – Masks on when in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge outdoors

A – Avoid touching your face

R – Remain 2 metres/6 feet apart from people outside your Social Circle.

T – Twenty (20) seconds for regular hand hygiene

Consider getting the COVID Alert App which tells you if someone near you has been diagnosed. It does not use your personal information. canada.ca/…/coronavirus…/covid-alert.html

We’re doing well in our community – case numbers are low. Let’s keep it that way. Continue to stay the course and please, remain vigilant!

Be safe and be well.

Christa Lowry

Mayor of Mississippi Mills