Halloween will be a little different this year and I want to help you celebrate safely! We’re running three great contests for all ages that you can participate in without leaving your home.

Individual Costume Contest

Win a $20 gift certificate to a Mississippi Mills Business of your choice! Two prizes will be awarded for each of the following age categories:

0 – 2 years, 3 – 5 years, 6 – 8 years, 9 – 12 years,

13 – 17 years, 18 – 64 years and 65+ years

Family Costume Contest

Win a Mississippi Mills Family Fun Pack! Two winners will be awarded for best overall family costume. A Mississippi Mills Family Fun Pack includes:

2020/2021 Family Skating Pass (Valid at Almonte and Pakenham Arenas)

2021 Family Membership to the North Lanark Regional Museum

2021 Family Membership to the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

Mill of Kintail Family Site Pass (including access to Morris Island and Purdon Conservation Areas)

Pumpkin Carving Contest

Win a $10 gift certificate to a Mississippi Mills Business of your choice! Two prizes will be awarded for each of the following age categories:

0 – 7 years, 8 – 12 years, 13 – 18 years, adult

In addition, we will be awarding one grand prize winner in each age category. Grand prize winners will receive a Mississippi Mills Family Fun Pack.

To participate, email a photo of your entry (or entries!) using the link below. Our contest closes on Friday October 30th at noon! For contest rules or to submit your entries, please go to our website: www.mississippimills.ca/en/explore-and-play/mississippi-mills-halloween-fun.aspx

Have a safe and happy Halloween!

Mayor Christa Lowry