Mel Turner — obituary

TURNER, Mel J.

On Thursday May 9th, Mel Turner passed away peacefully at the age of 79, after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family.

Mel is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jill, and his children Graham (Adele), and Karen, and grandson Jackson.

Mel and Jill emigrated from the UK to Canada in 1968, and eventually settled in Corkery in 1975. Mel was a proud employee of Statistics Canada for a majority of his working life until his retirement in 2006. They later moved into Almonte in 2017.

During his retirement years, Mel dedicated himself to volunteer work with various local community organisations including the MVTM, Learning In Almonte, and others.

The family would like to thank both the Palliative Care and MAID staff at the Queensway Carleton Hospital for their compassion and care during Mel’s final weeks. The cremation was private, but a celebration of Mel’s life will be held at a later date.

