The North Lanark Historical Society is happy to announce that we once again have the pleasure of hosting lifetime resident of Appleton Eleanor Wright in our Fall Speaker Series. Join us Sunday 18 October at 1:30 PM at the Old Town Hall in Almonte, as Eleanor presents her ‘Memories of Appleton,’ a collection of tales and stories of growing up in this picturesque village, accompanied by many photos and good humour. This is the perfect opportunity to learn more about growing up in a small Ontario village, and the changes that have happened over the years.

In order to respect current public health and safety considerations, all guests must register in advance of this event. No entry will be permitted at the door without prior registration. Space is limited, so book your seat now by calling 613-257-8503 or emailing nlrmuseum@gmail.com.

Guests will be seated to comply with physical distancing and will be expected to wear a mask throughout the entirety of the event. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions or concerns.