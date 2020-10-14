Due to recent spikes in Covid-19 in the Ottawa area, the North Lanark Historical Society has made the decision to move our 18 October Speaker event with Eleanor Wright to an online only event. This is to ensure the continued safety of our speaker, staff, and volunteers, while continuing to provide you with access to our programming.

We will be streaming the event through a Zoom Meeting, with a link to be provided to anyone who is interested in participating. The online event will still feature Eleanor speaking about her memories of growing up in Appleton, and will feature photos of Appleton Village past and present.

If you have previously registered for the in-person event by email, you will automatically receive a link to the meeting when available. Otherwise please send me your preferred email address by Saturday, 17 October to receive the link.

These are strange circumstances, but I am happy to address any questions or concerns that you may have either by phone or email.

We hope to see you there!