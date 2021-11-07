Christmas is coming. Do you have your shopping done? Are you in the market for some new or additional Christmas decorations? If so, the Naismith Men’s Shed has a deal for you!



The guys have been busy in their shop turning out items that might interest you. Small sleighs for you to make uniquely your own by adding a few of your favourite bows and bells, two different models of two-foot-tall reindeer, small Santa ornaments for something different for your Christmas tree, or maybe even a grinch ornament.



You can check out and/or purchase these and many other items online at naismithmensshed.ca/projects. You can come to the Civitan Club Christmas Craft show on November 20th and 21st from 9:00 to 3:00 where the Men’s Shed will have an outdoor booth. Or drop into Orchard View on December 4th from 1:00 to 4:00 where the Men’s Shed will have a table to tempt you with some of their goodies.



Proceeds from the Men’s Shed Christmas Craft Sale go to underwrite the operational expenses of this local, non-profit, organization that helps men reduce a sense of isolation and loneliness (hard to do these last 18 months) and gives them a sense of purpose as they give back to their community with projects like assisting the local food bank and providing bat houses for the Canadian Wild Life Federation.

