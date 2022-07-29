Mervyn Tripp — obituary

Mervyn Samuel Tripp

October 23, 1918 – July 26, 2022

Mervyn Samuel Tripp passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in his 104th year. Mervyn is predeceased by his best friend and wife of 73 years Emily (nee Davis). Loving father of Bob (Jackie Bradley-Tripp), Dave (Joan O’Connell), Bill (Marilyn Barr), and Janice (Art Goldsmith). Proud grandpa of Robbie (Natalie) and Sarah (Jean) Tripp; Matthew, Emma (Costa) and Justin Tripp; Aaron (Amanda), Thomas, and Ilana (Pete) Goldsmith. Proud great grandpa of Dylan (Ella) and Lachlan Tripp, and Meadow Belanger. Mervyn will be remembered fondly by his many nieces and nephews. Born October 23, 1918, to Robert and Loretta (nee Meredith) Tripp, Mervyn’s passing is the end of an era. The youngest of three, he is predeceased by all his sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary (nee Tripp) and Mel Weatherall, and Doris (nee Tripp) and Edwin McKirdy. He is also predeceased by all of his in-laws – Ada Younghusband (Joe), Dorothy Kedey (Ernie), Doug Davis (Helen), William Davis (Helen), (Aubrey), Frances Downey (Reg), Ethel Davis, Ralph Davis (Marjorie), Adelaide Carry (Selwyn), Robert Davis (Helen), and Helen Wilson (Gerald).

Mervyn was an avid walker. He walked everywhere. He loved sports and followed hockey, baseball – especially the Toronto Blue Jays – curling, badminton, and football and more. Mervyn and Emily were season ticket holders for the Ottawa Rough Riders for years. He was a graduate of Kemptville Agricultural College, a veteran, and a long-time member of the Madawaska Lodge 196, Royal Arch Masons Scottish Rite. Mervyn was a dairy farmer, a community volunteer and a good neighbour. He thrived in his church and his community. He was warm, loved to tease (he was always trying to sell his daughter’s dog “for a quarter”) and was happiest spending time with his family. He was the last remaining founding member of the Fitzroy Township Historical Society. Special thanks to all the caring staff at Almonte Country Haven.

Visitations will take place Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Boyce Funeral Home, 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior, and Friday, July 29 from 9:30 to 10:30 at St. George’s Anglican Church, 192 Shirreff St., Fitzroy Harbour. The funeral will take place at 11:00 a.m., at St. George’s Anglican Church, Interment at St. George’s Anglican Cemetery, Fitzroy Street.

Those wishing to donate in Mervyn’s memory are asked to consider St. George’s Anglican Cemetery, Fitzroy Harbour, or Almonte Country Haven. Members of the Royal Canadian Legion are requested to gather at the funeral home for a service in honour of Mervyn Thursday evening at 5:45 p.m. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca