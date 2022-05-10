Tuesday, May 10, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Mild earthquake rattles local residents

A light 3.1 magnitude earthquake rumbled through the region shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. According to Earthquakes Canada, the epicentre was about 11 km north of Almonte, near Upper Dwyer Hill and Panmure Roads. Residents on Facebook and other online channels reported hearing and feeling ‘a loud rumbling’, ‘the house shaking’, and ‘glassware rattling in the cupboards.’ It was felt across Mississippi Mills and in the Arnprior, Carp, Kinburn, Dunrobin and Stittsville areas. There were no reports of any damage.

Mississippi Mills is located in one of Canada’s more earthquake-prone regions. Known as the Western Quebec Seismic Zone, it includes the Ottawa Valley from Montreal to Temiscaming, as well as the Laurentians and Eastern Ontario. According to Natural Resources Canada, “an earthquake occurs in the [zone] every five days on average.”

Earthquakes of magnitude 3 or higher in the Western Quebec Seismic Zone

 

 

