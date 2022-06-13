MIRANA ZUGER: SRCE I RUKU at Sivarulrasa Gallery 

An exhibition in Gallery III, June 15 – July 22, 2022

Artist Talk on Zoom/Virtual Vernissage: Tuesday June 28, 8pm-9pm.

Our newly inaugurated Gallery III is ready in Almonte! For our first exhibition in Gallery III, we are delighted to present MIRANA ZUGER: SRCE I RUKU, featuring two large canvases by Ottawa-based artist Mirana Zuger. The exhibition can be viewed in person during our regular Gallery hours: Tuesdays to Saturdays 11am-5pm, Sundays 11am-4pm.

The show title “srce i ruku” means “heart and hand” in the Croatian language. The two paintings in the exhibition, Conte de fée and Capreolus Capreolus, painted in Montreal in 2010, pay homage to the artist’s French-Canadian and Croatian heritage. Both canvases were completed at the William Street Studio in Griffintown, Montreal, shortly after the artist returned from an artist residency in Croatia. “There is a freedom that comes with large gesture, and a physicality in completing paintings that stretch your limits beyond scale into a performative act, that can be felt by the body and soul,” she says. “For these works, I used a bridge to traverse them, so I could get inside the painting.”

Born in Canada, Mirana Zuger is a multi-disciplinary artist working in painting, sculpture and performance. She holds an MFA from Queens College, City University of New York and is a graduate of Concordia University, Montreal (Bachelor of Fine Arts with distinction). Mirana Zuger’s paintings have been exhibited widely including solo exhibitions in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Paris, New York, and Zagreb. Working with oils and selected media, her paintings burst with energy and exuberant colour. “Creating from my core is my way of navigating the realities of our world,” she states. Zuger’s paintings are held in many public and private collections in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Artist Talk & Virtual Vernissage: Tuesday June 28, 8:00pm-9:00pm. Artist Mirana Zuger will join us live via Zoom from her studio in Ottawa, to talk about her work and inspiration. You can join us from the comfort of your home – email us at info@sivarulrasa.com to register for this Zoom event.

For available works and more installation photos, visit our Exhibition Webpage:

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/mirana-zuger/

SIVARULRASA GALLERY

34 Mill Street, Almonte, ON

info@sivarulrasa.com

sivarulrasa.com

613.256.8033