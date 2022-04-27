Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Mississippi Golf Club seeks mower operator

Mississippi Golf Club seeks mower operator

Title

Mower Operator

When

5 A.M – 1:30 PM
Monday – Thursday
32 Hours/Week UNTIL THE COURSE CLOSES

Job Description

The Mississippi Golf Club is looking for an individual to add to our team to cut grass throughout the entire golf season of 2022. We are looking for a team player who we can rely on to cut rough here at our beautiful course during the week. The job will take 32 hours a week, preferably Monday-Thursday, until approximately Thanksgiving. We are looking for candidates who have operated a mower before, however, no experience is required and enthusiasm is encouraged. The course will open April 28th, 2022, and the position will start immediately.

Any applicants interested or who would like more information are asked to contact billyh@xplornet.com with your name, contact information, resume, and be sure to include a title.

