Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Jack Vanek — obituary

Vanek, Jachym “Jack” Passed away peacefully at the...

Mississippi Golf Club seeks part-time staff

The Mississippi Golf Club is a semi-private...

Stove, free to good home

Electric stove free to a good...
Mississippi Golf Club seeks part-time staff

The Mississippi Golf Club is a semi-private club located along the banks of the Mississippi between Carleton Place and Almonte.

We are looking for a part-time gardener approximately 24 hours per week depending on time of season. Usually, 4 six hours shifts a week (Monday-Thursday). Early mornings and ability to work alone. Knowledge of flowers, weeds, pruning and transplanting an asset. Best suited for a semi-retired individual.

We are also looking for part-time seasonal employees to join our turf maintenance team for the 2022 season. We are looking for individuals to do the course set up which includes pin placements, change tee markers and fill divots and pick up garbage. This usually takes 4 hours to complete and start time in the peak of summer is 5:00 AM. Attention to detail is extremely important for that job.

We are also looking for people to mow greens, tees, fairways and surrounds, also some bunker maintenance. The ability to be on time and available to work early mornings, weekends and holidays is a must. Golf experience is an asset. Please send resumes to both the following emails:

Stove, free to good home

FOR SALE: memory foam mattress topper

Giving away: Desk in great condition 

millstonenews@gmail.com

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

