Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust seeks Executive Director

Executive Director

About the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust

The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) is a non-profit charitable organization that works on behalf of the people and communities in the region, to preserve ecologically sensitive lands for the long term. MMLT was incorporated in 2003 to conserve wild lands in Eastern Ontario, in the general region of the drainage basin of the Mississippi River and of the adjoining lands northward to the Madawaska River. Our Mission is to legally protect and steward lands which have ecological, biodiverse, aesthetic and cultural value, while at the same time fostering engagement with nature.

Position Summary

MMLT seeks an exceptional leader with a passion for land conservation to fulfill the role of Executive Director (ED). Reporting directly to the Board of Directors, the ED is responsible for leading, sustaining, and growing MMLT according to the strategic direction set by the Board of Directors. The position is best suited for a self-directed individual who is a strong communicator, an excellent manager, and is ready to take on a variety of key leadership responsibilities.

Responsibilities

The functions of the Executive Director include:

Leadership : Manage and coordinate all land trust operations to support achievement of MMLT’s mission and strategic objectives; work with the Board of Directors on strategic planning and seek Board approval for annual Work Plan; keep the Board informed of Work Plan progress, issues and risks.

: Manage and coordinate all land trust operations to support achievement of MMLT’s mission and strategic objectives; work with the Board of Directors on strategic planning and seek Board approval for annual Work Plan; keep the Board informed of Work Plan progress, issues and risks. Financial Management: In collaboration with the Treasurer, prepare an annual budget for Board review and approval; work with the Board to secure financial capacity through grant writing and funding; oversee expenditures.

In collaboration with the Treasurer, prepare an annual budget for Board review and approval; work with the Board to secure financial capacity through grant writing and funding; oversee expenditures. Board, Staff and Membership: Assist the Board in recruiting members and volunteers to engage them in MMLT projects, programs, and activities; supervise staff, volunteers and contractors as may be engaged in projects and programs.

Assist the Board in recruiting members and volunteers to engage them in MMLT projects, programs, and activities; supervise staff, volunteers and contractors as may be engaged in projects and programs. Property Management and Acquisition: Lead and coordinate the research, monitoring and acquisition of MMLT properties in conjunction with the Board and Conservation Coordinator.

Lead and coordinate the research, monitoring and acquisition of MMLT properties in conjunction with the Board and Conservation Coordinator. Communication, Programs and Services: Lead development and execution of events and education programs; contribute to outreach through social media and upkeep of MMLT’s website and publications.

Lead development and execution of events and education programs; contribute to outreach through social media and upkeep of MMLT’s website and publications. Operational Management and Administration: Oversee the day-to-day activities of the organization and manage MMLT’s office, budget, staff, volunteers, and properties, including the oversight of the Conservation Coordinator and other part-time and/or full-time staff as they are employed by MMLT.

Preferred Qualifications & Experience

Strong communication, organizational and management skills.

A minimum of five years of progressively responsible experience in non-profit management or in a related field.

Demonstrated successful record of fundraising and managing a budget.

Leadership experience, able to set a clear vision and to create and thrive in a team environment.

Deep commitment to the conservation of natural resources.

Experience and/or training in land conservation and natural resource management is an asset.

Equity and Accessibility

MMLT is an equal opportunity employer and adheres to Ontario human rights and applicable employee-related legislation.

Job Details

Job Type: Permanent / Full Time

Hours of Work: 30-35 hours / week, some flexibility in work schedule required to participate in special events; flexibility in remote vs office as primary workspace.

Salary: $55,000 – 65,000 commensurate with experience.

How to Apply

Please send your resumé and cover letter to Admin@mmlt.ca by November 25, 2022.