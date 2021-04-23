by Don Johnston, Vice President MMLT

The first year of the Pandemic was challenging for the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust but MMLT enters Year 2 in pretty good shape. By creating new ways to raise funds such as the Radiothon with Lake 88 in June, the impact of cancelling group events was more than made up for. “Our long time donors stepped up and new donors came on board.” said President Bob Betcher, “So we remain on a good financial footing.”

The biggest challenge was the dramatic increase in the number of visitors to High Lonesome and Blueberry Mountain last summer and fall. There has been ‘wear and tear’ and our trails are in need of refurbishment.

In the longer term, the challenge will be attracting new board members. Board members can only serve for 6 years. This engenders new energy and ideas but it is a problem if new candidates don’t come forward. Currently we have 10 board members, 2 short of our target and next March, two more board members must retire. One of the directors stepping down is our Treasurer, someone essential to the team and we hope to find a replacement in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.

Those wanting to do something tangible to protect the natural environment for future generations could hardly find a more meaningful and rewarding role. If you are such a person, why not contact us at admin@mmlt.ca to discuss the possibilities.

Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust is a charitable organization which is legally empowered to permanently protect wild lands to preserve their conservation value. Learn more at mmlt.ca