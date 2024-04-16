Mississippi Mills All My Relations seeks volunteer treasurer

MMAMR is an interesting, vibrant community organization which seeks to renew the trust and friendship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in our area as our contribution to the Truth and Reconciliation process. We do this by providing educational events and celebrations drawing on Indigenous people and resources and providing support to other groups to do the same. Most recently we completed “The Seven Gifts” a major art installation in Riverfront Park celebrating the Algonquin Seven Grandfather Teachings.

Our organization exists under the trusteeship of St. Paul’s Anglican Church whose treasurer handles the receipt of donations, provision of charitable receipts and payment of bills on the advice of our organization and whose records are reviewed annually. However, we are seeking a treasurer for MMAMR itself who will be committed to the mission and work of our group. This volunteer position would include the following responsibilities:

Attending a two-hour meeting the second Tuesday evening of the month of the MAMR planning committee.

Maintaining a cash flow account of income and expenditures according to the recorded decisions of the committee. (Probably two hours per month.)

Reconciling the cash flow account with the church treasurer. (Once a quarter.)

Advising the committee regarding the bank balance, various proposed expenditures in light of monies set aside for these expenses, the use of directed donations and any grant money received for a particular purpose.

By volunteering as Treasurer, you would be contributing to the Reconciliation process while meeting and collaborating with active community members.

If you are interested in this position please contact Sue Evans, Coordinator MMAMR at mm.allmyrelations@gmail.com.