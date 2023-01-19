Mississippi Mills celebrates bicentennial with official launch party

It was a toast two hundred years in the making – Mississippi Mills Mayor, Council, residents, partners and community volunteers clinked their glasses together to celebrate the launch of the municipality’s Bicentennial ahead of last night’s Council meeting.

More than 75 people filled the atrium at the Municipal Office for the kickoff event, which included Town Crier Brent McLaren and the unveiling of the top 20 finalists of the Bicentennial photo contest, many of whom were in attendance. Voting is open until February 6th, 2023 and can be done in person at the Municipal Office during regular business hours, or online: https://pollunit.com/polls/mm200photocontest. Winners will be announced at the February 7th, 2023 Council meeting.

“We have a lot to look forward to in 2023,” said Mississippi Mills Mayor Christa Lowry. “A big thank you to everyone involved in getting the Bicentennial off the ground, especially volunteers of the six Working Groups: Indigenous; Agriculture; Arts, Culture, Museum & Heritage; Almonte; Pakenham; and Ramsay. We are grateful for your contributions and efforts to make all Bicentennial events and activities the best they can be and a true representation of our community.”

Last night was also the first Mississippi Mills Council meeting of 2023 which was recognized with an annual Land Acknowledgement prefaced with a Smudging Ceremony offered by Algonquin Elder Larry McDermott from Shabot Obaadjiwan First Nation. He provided a message to Council and blessed food which was shared during a recess to allow for a short time of fellowship.

“Acknowledging that Mississippi Mills was established on land that is the ancestral and unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabe Nation, we will endeavour to respectfully honour our region’s earliest inhabitants throughout the year,” said Mayor Lowry.

Mayor Lowry also encourages residents and visitors alike to get involved, volunteer, or attend one of the many events planned for the Bicentennial. “If you’ve never heard the bands at the Legion, go to one of their music nights; if you’ve never met a local farmer, register for a farm tour; if you haven’t been involved recognizing the rich Indigenous History of these lands, get involved with Mississippi Mills All My Relations; if you don’t get all the fuss about puppets, volunteer at a Puppets Up show!”

Upcoming events and activities will continue to be posted at www.mississippimills.ca/200.

Special thanks to: Nish Nabie Indigenous wood carver for the Seven Gifts Sculpture, Xquisit Communications, Auni Milne, Coin Alliance, the Mill of Kintail, Mississippi Mills Textile Museum and the North Lanark Regional Museum for providing pieces from their respective museums for display at the Municipal Office, Fulton’s Sugar Bush and Maple Shop and Acanthus Floral & Botanical.

For more information: Shannon Gutoskie, Mississippi Mills Communications Coordinator

613-256-3064 ext. 208, sgutoskie@mississippimills.ca.