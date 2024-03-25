Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Mississippi Mills Fire Department issues total ban on open burning

TOTAL BURN BAN IN EFFECT - March...

Easter Egg Hunt at Clayton Community Centre, March 30

Did you hear who’s hopping by the...

2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i For Sale

5 door hatchback with 183,500 km includes...
LivingMississippi Mills Fire Department issues total ban on open burning

Mississippi Mills Fire Department issues total ban on open burning

TOTAL BURN BAN IN EFFECT – March 25, 2024

The Mississippi Mills Fire Department (MMFD) has changed the Municipality’s open-air burning status to a ‘Level 5 – Total Burn Ban’ due to the current dry conditions. This will remain in effect until further notice.

All open-air fires are prohibited during a fire ban, even for those who have an open-air fire permit. This ban applies to all types of burning, including campfires and fireworks.

Please use extreme caution when discarding cigarettes.

Questions regarding the ban or status of a burn permit may be directed to the MMFD by calling 613-256-2064 ext. 703, or 613-256-2064 and select Option 7.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone