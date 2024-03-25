Mississippi Mills Fire Department issues total ban on open burning

TOTAL BURN BAN IN EFFECT – March 25, 2024

The Mississippi Mills Fire Department (MMFD) has changed the Municipality’s open-air burning status to a ‘Level 5 – Total Burn Ban’ due to the current dry conditions. This will remain in effect until further notice.

All open-air fires are prohibited during a fire ban, even for those who have an open-air fire permit. This ban applies to all types of burning, including campfires and fireworks.

Please use extreme caution when discarding cigarettes.

Questions regarding the ban or status of a burn permit may be directed to the MMFD by calling 613-256-2064 ext. 703, or 613-256-2064 and select Option 7.