Mississippi Mills Musicworks reopens school of music

Mississippi Mills Musicworks is thrilled to be reopening our School of Music.

One teacher at a time in a spacious studio in Almonte, Also, no store at this time however we are stocking new basic instruments and supplies for our students, guitars, ukuleles, strings, music and guitar stand, tuners and such.

We now offer private lessons in:

Piano, beginner to Grade 5 RCM

Acoustic Guitar

Electric Guitar

Bass Guitar

Ukulele

Fiddle

Violin/ Suzuki violin for young children

5 String banjo

4 string Irish banjo

Band brass and woodwind instruments to intermediate level

Trumpet to advanced levels

We will also be offering small group lessons in fiddle, violin, guitar and ukulele as numbers make it possible.

We have concert band programs starting in October for beginner adults and another for youth currently in high school bands who wish for more playing time and support.

Check out our Website or contact Wendy Whitaker for more information

613-256-7464

118 Richey St. Almonte