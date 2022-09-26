Mississippi Mills Musicworks reopens school of music

Monday, September 26, 2022
Classified AdsMississippi Mills Musicworks reopens school of music

Mississippi Mills Musicworks is thrilled to be reopening our School of Music.

One teacher at a time in a spacious studio in Almonte, Also, no store at this time however we are stocking new basic instruments and supplies for our students, guitars, ukuleles, strings, music and guitar stand, tuners and such.

We now offer private lessons in:

Piano, beginner to Grade 5 RCM
Acoustic Guitar
Electric Guitar
Bass Guitar
Ukulele
Fiddle
Violin/ Suzuki violin for young children
5 String banjo
4 string Irish banjo
Band brass and woodwind instruments to intermediate level
Trumpet to advanced levels

We will also be offering small group lessons in fiddle, violin, guitar and ukulele as numbers make it possible.

We have concert band programs starting in October for beginner adults and another for youth currently in high school bands who wish for more playing time and support.

Check out our Website or contact Wendy Whitaker for more information
mmmusicworks.com
mmmusicworks.school@gmail.com
613-256-7464
118 Richey St. Almonte

