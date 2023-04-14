(with some administrative/communications tasks)

The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) is a non-profit, charitable organization located in Carleton Place, Ontario. We protect and preserve ecologically sensitive lands throughout the Mississippi River Basin north to the Madawaska River – some lands we own and some lands we manage by way of a Conservation Easement Agreements with landowners. MMLT is a growing membership organization, and we are looking for a Bookkeeper to be responsible for our financial/membership/donor data and compliance by maintaining accurate books on accounts payable and receivable, donations, memberships, payroll, and daily financial entries and reconciliations. Some administrative and communications work may be required. If you love to perform daily accounting tasks such as monthly financial reporting, general ledger entries, and record payments and adjustments, and to manage a database, in a flexible and friendly environment on a well-paid part-time basis, this may be the job for you.

For more information and to submit your resume and letter of interest, please contact the executive director by emailing stacie.lloyd@mmlt.ca or by calling 613-253-2722.

Job description can be viewed at https://www.mmlt.ca/event/mmlt-is-hiring-a-part-time-bookkeeper/

Eligible applications will be considered for immediate interview upon receipt. Applications are requested by Friday, April 28, 2023.