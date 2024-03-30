Arts & CultureBooksMMPL year in review MMPL year in review March 30, 2024 We’ve had this update from the library. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Sudden Impact: The Almonte Train Wreck of 1942 March 13, 2024 Secrets of the Sprakkar by Eliza Reid February 24, 2024 ‘Not My Kind of Mennonite’ author visits Almonte October 14, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Come out and “Odd-ition” for a new musical! March 30, 2024 MMPL year in review March 30, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – March 30, 2024 March 29, 2024 The Water Dragon Swim Team is looking for more swimmers! March 29, 2024 Bob Ireland — obituary March 29, 2024 Creative Writing Workshop Series: Playing with Form March 29, 2024 From the Archives The Mill Street Crepe Company enjoys early success Gay Cook’s Chicken Soup CBC radio interview on In Town and Out – Mississippi River Canoe Route Gardening in Almonte: Mayor vindicated! You can get your hft donuts 6 days a week now Jessica’s Syrian Food now at Baker Bob’s! Local Subway serves up ‘hero’ sandwiches Bean there, done that…