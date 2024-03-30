Saturday, March 30, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Come out and “Odd-ition” for a new musical!

Humm Team Productions, the creative ensemble behind...

MMPL year in review

We've had this update from the library.

Diana’s Quiz – March 30, 2024

by Diana Filer 1.  Why is Easter called...
Arts & CultureBooksMMPL year in review

MMPL year in review

We’ve had this update from the library.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone