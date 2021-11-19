Saturday, December 4th 7.30 pm

In-person and livestream tickets available at www.almonteinconcertca.

Almonte in Concert is delighted to present the 2nd concert of the 2021/22 Concert Series, December 4, at the Almonte Old Town Hall. The Old Town Hall venue is famous for its acoustics which make the concerts extra delightful. This upcoming holiday concert is a perfect way to usher in the festive season with the “hottest” guitar ensemble in Canada. For more than 20 years, Marc Morin, Glenn Lévesque, and Sébastien Dufour have performed hundreds of concerts in many of the most prestigious venues in North America, Europe, New Zealand, and Australia. With their unique, ingenious, and unbeatable touch, these three highly accomplished guitarists bring us some of the best music Christmas has to offer: The Nutcracker (Tchaikovsky), The Nightmare Before Christmas (Danny Elfman), A Charlie Brown Christmas (Vince Guaraldi), and other holiday favourites!