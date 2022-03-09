Moroccan Grilled Lamb Chops with Couscous

by Susan Hanna

This delicious recipe from Ina Garten is a company-worthy dinner. Marinate lamb chops in a mint-spice-lemon-yogurt sauce and then grill on the barbecue or on a stovetop grill pan. Serve with couscous tossed with toasted pine nuts and fresh mint.

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the dried spices to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. I used Astro Original Balkan-Style yogurt and Simply Natural organic sriracha. Make sure the butter you use does not contain colour. I used Imagine organic chicken stock. Check the label on the pine nuts to make sure no preservatives have been added. For more recipes featuring all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Lamb

6 large garlic cloves

1/3 cup (82.5 ml) julienned fresh mint leaves

1 ½ tablespoons (22.5 ml) ground turmeric

1 tablespoon (15 ml) whole coriander seeds

1 tablespoon (15 ml) ground cumin

1 tablespoon (15 ml) grated lemon zest (2 lemons)

Kosher salt

5 tablespoons (75 ml) good olive oil, plus extra for the grill

3 racks of lamb (6 to 7 ribs each), cut into chops

1 ½ cups (375 ml) plain whole-milk Greek yogurt

1 ½ teaspoons (7.5 ml) Sriracha

3 tablespoons (45 ml) freshly squeezed lemon juice

Couscous with pine nuts and mint

2 tablespoons (30 ml) good olive oil

1 tablespoon (15 ml) unsalted butter

1 cup (250 ml) chopped yellow onion

3 cups (750 ml) chicken stock, preferably homemade

1 ½ cups (375 ml) couscous

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ cup (125 ml) julienned fresh mint leaves, loosely packed

1/3 cup (82.5 ml) pine nuts, toasted

Preparation:

Lamb

Place the garlic, mint, turmeric, coriander, cumin, lemon zest, and 2 ½ (12.5 ml) teaspoons salt in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the steel blade and process until finely ground. Add the olive oil and pulse to combine. Place the chops in one or two non-metal dishes large enough to hold them in one layer. Spread the garlic and herb mixture evenly on both sides. In a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt, Sriracha, and lemon juice, and spread it evenly on the lamb chops. Cover, refrigerate, and allow to marinate for 6 to 24 hours. Prepare a charcoal grill with hot coals and oil the cooking grate. Sprinkle the lamb with salt and grill 5 to 6 inches above the coals, first with the yogurt side up (marinade and all) for 4 to 5 minutes, then turn and grill for 3 to 4 minutes, until medium rare. Transfer to a clean plate, cover the plate tightly with aluminum foil, and allow to rest for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and serve hot with the couscous. Serves 6.

Couscous

Heat the oil and butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook over medium-low heat for 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender but not browned. Add the stock and bring to a boil. Stir in the couscous, 1 teaspoon (5 ml) salt, and ½ teaspoon (1.25 ml) pepper and remove from the heat. Cover the pot tightly and allow the couscous to steam for 10 minutes. Fluff the couscous with a fork and stir in the mint and pine nuts. Taste for seasonings and add about 1 teaspoon (5 ml) salt, depending on the saltiness of the stock, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Serve hot.

From Ina Garten’s Cooking for Jeffrey