Sat Aug 22, 7 am – 2 pm; Almonte Garage Sales Rain or Shine, 119, 130 & 134 Doctor Bach, 118, 152 & 164 Metcalfe, 158 Fairbairn Bros. Streets; Tools, furniture, electronics, camera equipment, household/garden items, books, clothing children/adult & much more. People are required to follow provincial orders to wear masks when physical distancing is not possible.