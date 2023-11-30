Friday, December 1, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

MULTICULTURAL MEET & GREET – Sunday December 10

Sivarulrasa Gallery is delighted to partner with...

Can’t make it to Light Up the Night on December 1? Check the livestream!

Editor's note: I just saw this notice...

Breakfast at St George’s, Clayton, December 2

Breakfast on Saturday, December 2 from 9...
The BillboardMULTICULTURAL MEET & GREET – Sunday December 10

MULTICULTURAL MEET & GREET – Sunday December 10

Sivarulrasa Gallery is delighted to partner with the Mississippi Mills Inclusion Project, a group of local residents, artists, and business people working towards inclusion in our community! The Inclusion Project will host a “Multicultural Meet & Greet” event at the Gallery on Sunday December 10, 4pm-6pm.

Did you know that there are approximately 1000 people living in Mississippi Mills that are Indigenous or visible minorities? This was reflected in the 2021 Census data (Source: Statistics Canada, updated Sept-Oct 2022) and includes folks who reported being First Nations, Métis, Arab, Black, Chinese, Filipino, Latin American, South Asian and Southeast Asian – we want to meet you! Please join us Sunday December 10, 4pm-6pm for delightful snacks and non-alcoholic beverages from Almonte businesses: Jessica’s Syrian Food, Canadian Café (Spring Rolls), and Pizzaria Unlimited (Bollywood Pizza).

All are welcome to this family-friendly event, free admission, at Sivarulrasa Gallery, 34 Mill Street, Almonte. For event information, email info@sivarulrasa.com.

Mississippi Mills Inclusion Project logo by artist Marina Raike.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone