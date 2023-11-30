MULTICULTURAL MEET & GREET – Sunday December 10

Sivarulrasa Gallery is delighted to partner with the Mississippi Mills Inclusion Project, a group of local residents, artists, and business people working towards inclusion in our community! The Inclusion Project will host a “Multicultural Meet & Greet” event at the Gallery on Sunday December 10, 4pm-6pm.

Did you know that there are approximately 1000 people living in Mississippi Mills that are Indigenous or visible minorities? This was reflected in the 2021 Census data (Source: Statistics Canada, updated Sept-Oct 2022) and includes folks who reported being First Nations, Métis, Arab, Black, Chinese, Filipino, Latin American, South Asian and Southeast Asian – we want to meet you! Please join us Sunday December 10, 4pm-6pm for delightful snacks and non-alcoholic beverages from Almonte businesses: Jessica’s Syrian Food, Canadian Café (Spring Rolls), and Pizzaria Unlimited (Bollywood Pizza).

All are welcome to this family-friendly event, free admission, at Sivarulrasa Gallery, 34 Mill Street, Almonte. For event information, email info@sivarulrasa.com.

Mississippi Mills Inclusion Project logo by artist Marina Raike.