Muriel Currie — obituary

Currie, Muriel Edith

Passed away peacefully with family by her side on December 1, 2022 in Fairview Manor, Almonte.

Muriel (nee Sadler)

Raised in Pakenham but resided most of her life at the farm on Currie Side Rd. at the age of 91 years.

Predeceased by her husband George Thomas Currie. Survived by her loving son Kevin George Currie (Wendy). Dear daughter to the late Gordon and Myrtle Sadler and sister to the late Earl Sadler and Stuart Sadler. Survived by her sisters-in-law Patricia Sadler, Maryann Sadler and her brother Art Sadler (the late Phyllis). Proud “Gramma” of Melissa Marie Currie (Gilberto), Aimie Lynn Currie (Brandon) and Wayde George Lawrence Currie and great-grandchild Ruby Marie Heinrichs. Special niece to the late Flora Sadler. Missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Donations in memory of Muriel may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Friday, December 9, 2022 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Chapel service will be on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11am. Interment in Guthrie United Cemetery (Clayton, ON.) with reception to follow at the Almonte Legion-Branch 240 from 1pm to 4pm.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com