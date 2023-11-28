Muriel Dodd — obituary

DODD, Muriel

(nee Dagenais)

(December 1, 1940 – November 26, 2023)

With heavy hearts, the family announces that Muriel passed away peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital with loved ones by her side on Sunday afternoon, November 26, 2023. Muriel Therese Dodd of Pakenham was almost 83 years of age. Beloved wife of Ronald for over 63 years. Dearly loved mother of Stephen of Pakenham and Kim Turton of Arnprior. Predeceased by a daughter, Carrie Dodd (March 24, 2007). Cherished and proud Grandma of 3 grandchildren: Justin Normandeau (Joyce), Jennifer Tubman (Kyle) and Payton McInall as well as 2 great-grandchildren: Kristen and Daisy. Dear sister of Harold Dagenais of Toronto and June Gauthier (late Gerald) of Otter Lake. Daughter of the late Prosper and Lorraine (nee Derouin) Dagenais. Muriel was also predeceased by siblings: Gary Dagenais, Hilda Dagenais, Janice Sears and Gail Chabot. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at the Arnprior Hospital for the amazing care provided to Muriel and the family over the past few days. Your kindness will never be forgotten. Muriel’s final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Friday morning, December 1st (Muriel’s birthday) from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated in the Pilon Family Chapel on Friday morning at 11 o’clock. Interment Albert Street Cemetery, Arnprior. A reception will follow at Pilon’s. In memory of Muriel, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation.

