May 24, 2024
Muscovy ducks seek good home

Lovely, family-friendly and tick-eating 8-month-old Muscovy ducks are looking for a forever home. We have 2 groups looking for homes: 2 males, and 1 male and 2 females. 2 males without any females will be good friends, and 1 male and 2 females are also a good and happy grouping. Muscovy ducks, for those who are new to ducks, are not water ducks, which means they don’t need a pond although they enjoy splashing in a kiddie pool.

They are fairly large when full grown and very friendly and they need shelter during the winter since the breed is not indigenous to here. We have a stall in our barn for them and our chickens with a heat lamp for colder winter nights.

They roam free during the day eating ticks and we put them in the barn out of the coyotes’ way at night. In the evening when they see my husband with a broom in hand, they walk in a row towards their “bedroom” in the barn. We have dogs and cats and the ducks are fine with them and friendly with us. We have had the parents of these ducks for years, and the babies were unexpected, hence the need for homes for the offspring. Also their eggs are great for baking!

Please call if you are interested. Jane 613-316-0631 or Pat 613-277-6148. We live between Hopetown and Middleville.

