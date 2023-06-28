Music from Ireland with ‘Music in the Glen’ — July 6

Music in the Glen (traditional Irish trio), Thursday July 6, 2023, 7:30 pm-9 pm

On Thursday, July 6, 2023, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present Music in the Glen, a traditional Irish Trio featuring Brendan Mulholland (flute), Conor Lamb (uilleann pipes, whistles) and Deirdre Galway (guitar). This enchanting evening of music will include a mix of traditional and newly composed Irish music on pipes, flute, whistles and guitar.

Tickets – Available at Tickets Please:

https://culture22.ticketsplease.ca/product/music-in-the-glen/

Maximum 22 seats – there are a few tickets left! A complimentary coffee, tea & cake reception with the artists will follow the performance. With the limited seating, we aim to create an intimate venue to celebrate the arts.

Doors open: 7:15pm.

About the Artists: Music In The Glen are an exciting new trio performing the very best of Irish traditional music. Featuring the combined talents of Brendan Mulholland (flute), Conor Lamb (uilleann pipes, whistles), and Deirdre Galway (guitar), these musicians deliver the infectious rhythm and soul which are the hallmarks of Irish music.

Forged from a relationship of 20 years playing music together, Conor and Brendan have joined forces with Deirdre on accompaniment to create a sound that draws upon a long developed bond and mutual musical understanding.

Each musician is a respected artist in their own field. Through different projects they have performed across the globe from Belfast to Washington, Moscow and Seoul in venues ranging from local folk clubs to Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre and the Milwaukee Irish Festival Main Stage. Individually they have featured on a dozen albums and have performed with a variety of international acts including Réalta, Gráinne Holland, Craobh Rua and Mary Dillon. Collectively they are one of the finest trios on the Irish music scene today.

For more information about the Culture22 series at Sivarulrasa Gallery, visit:

https://sivarulrasa.com/culture22-sivarulrasa-gallery/

SIVARULRASA GALLERY

34 Mill Street, Almonte, ON

sivarulrasa.com

613.256.8033