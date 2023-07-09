MVFN is sponsoring two students to attend Ontario Nature’s Youth Summit

The Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists are pleased to once again sponsor two students to attend this action-packed weekend, at the Ontario Nature’s Youth Summit for Mother Earth from September 22-24, 2023.

What is it?

The 2023 Youth Summit for Mother Earth brings together young people in grades 9-12 from across Ontario for a weekend of nature exploration, environmental learning and outdoor fun.

Ontario Nature will offer a unique cross-cultural event planned and run by Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth leaders from across Ontario.

Where will it be held?

The Summit will be held at Camp Wahanowin, located on what is now known as Longford Mills, just north of Orillia, Ontario.

Some highlights to look forward to at the 2023 Summit:

Compelling, interactive workshops and activities

A keynote presentation by a high‐profile speaker

Meeting diverse young leaders with similar interests from across Ontario!

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY FIELD NATURALISTS ARE SPONSORING TWO LOCAL YOUTH:

The sponsorship includes the registration fee paid directly by MVFN as well as travel expenses up to $150.00.

Who is eligible to apply?

High school students (grade 9-12 as of September 2023) in Lanark County and region, interested in the natural world .

Application Process

Complete the application online. Selected candidates may have a short interview with MVFN members.

Additional Information

details on the Youth Summit – https://ontarionature.org/events/youth-summit/

frequently asked questions – https://view.publitas.com/on-nature/2023-youth-summit-faq/page/1

Application Deadline – July 31, 2023.

Winners will be announced in August.