‘Naismith II Chair’ from the Men’s Shed — only $140

Designed and developed in Mississippi Mills by the Naismith Men’s Shed. This is an interesting take on the original Naismith Chair. This version does not require as much deck or patio space yet is still as spacious and “easy in, easy out” as our original chair.

Production will only be until the end of April. Comes with a permanent Eco-Stain (ages the wood to its natural silver grey) and it will never need further paint or stain.

Available for only $140 by EFT to <naismithmensshed2@gmail.com> or call Bob Dickson 613 256-1625 or by email <bdickson@storm.ca>